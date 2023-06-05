The Oneonta Outlaws fell 4-1 to the Amsterdam Mohawks in their home opener Monday at Damaschke Field.
Christopher Baillargeon went 2-for-3 with a triple, a walk and an RBI for the Outlaws.
Matthew Dubois struck out three over five innings while allowing five runs, while Logan Jamrosz struck out two over three shutout innings and Brian Patrick Dengler pitched a clean ninth inning in the loss.
Dylan Banner led the Mohawks offense, going 3-for-4 with a home run.
The Outlaws will visit the Mohawk Valley Diamond Dawgs Tuesday.
Oneonta Green Wave drops opener to Utica
The Oneonta Green Wave legion baseball team dropped its season opener Sunday in a 2-1 loss to Utica 229.
Adam Champlin was the tough luck loser on the mound for the Green Wave, striking out seven while allowing just three hits and two runs.
Owen Burnsworth’s RBI double in the fifth inning represented the only run of the game for Oneonta. Brady Carr and Jameson Brown each had singles in the loss.
Utica’s Kyle Majka went the distance, striking out eight and allowing four hits and four walks.
Oneonta will host Hillcrest 1194 Wednesday at Oneonta High School at 6 p.m.
Utica 229 2, Oneonta 1
O 000 010 0 — 1 4 1
U 101 000 X — 2 3 0
O: Adam Champlin (L), Brady Carr (6) and Jameson Brown; Champlin
U: Kyle Majka (W) and Mike Albertine
2B: Owen Burnsworth
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.