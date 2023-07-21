The Oneonta Outlaws fell to the Saugerties Stallions 17-0 in seven innings at Damaschke Field Friday.
Saugerties took a 5-0 lead with three in the third inning and two in the fifth before breaking the game open with a ten-run sixth inning.
The Stallions added two in the seventh inning before the game was called following the bottom half.
Ryan Leary, Brody Raleigh, Connor Roche and Jack Hopko each tallied hits for the Outlaws.
Martin Thorsland struck out three over five innings while Christopher Baillargeon, Nazareth Lazotta, Jack Hopko and Albert Vargas combined to strike out four in two innings of relief.
The Outlaws will be back in action when they visit the Watertown Rapids Sunday.
