The Oneonta Outlaws let a three-run lead slip away on Thursday as they fell to the Saugerties Stallions on the road by a score of 5-3 in a Perfect Game Collegiate Baseball League game.
Oneonta opened the scoring with a two-run second inning and upped its lead to three in the fourth. But the Stallions got on the board in the bottom of the fourth and then took the lead for good with a three-run seventh inning.
Christopher Baillergeon and Dylan Broderick each had two hits for the Outlaws with Baillergeon collecting two RBIs. Connor Cooney scored twice in the loss.
Joel Hayner took a no-decision after pitching five innings, striking out three and allowing four hits and one walk.
Jelani Hamer scored the first run of the game for the Outlaws in the second inning when he stole home plate. Baillergeon then proceeded to drive in Cooney on an RBI single.
Baillergeon collected his second RBI in the fourth inning, once again driving in Cooney to make the score 3-0 Oneonta. A two-run single by Garrison Berkley got the Stallions on the board in the bottom half of the inning.
Saugerties tied the game in the seventh on a wild pitch, then scored the go-ahead run on an RBI single by Mason Speaker. Evan Goforth came through with an insurance RBI by working out a bases-loaded walk.
Oneonta (17-17) will be at home on Friday when it hosts the Albany Dutchmen at 7 p.m. at Damaschke Field.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.