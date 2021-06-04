The Oneonta Outlaws' home opener for Friday, June 4 was postponed due to poor field conditions.
The Outlaws were scheduled to play the Mohawk Valley DiamondDawgs at 7 p.m. at Damaschke Field, but the diamond was deemed unplayable after heavy rains late Thursday and early Friday according to manager Joe Hughes.
Oneonta opened its 2021 regular season on Thursday with a 13-9 loss to the Saugerties Stallions. The Outlaws fell despite a big night at the plate from Baylor Lobb, who went 2-for-5 with a double and 4 RBIs. Keoni Coloma went 2-for-2 with 2 RBIs and two runs scored.
Jakob Marquez (1-for-3, double, 4 RBIs) and Kip Fougerousse (2-for-4, 3 RBIs) led the Stallions' attack.
The Outlaws will have a pair of road games this weekend as they visit the Elmira Pioneers on Saturday and the Glens Falls Dragons on Sunday. Oneonta's home opener is slated for Monday at 7 p.m. against the Albany Dutchmen.
