The Oneonta Outlaws nearly pulled off a comeback from a nine-run deficit Friday but ultimately fell 14-13 on the road to the Mohawk Valley Diamond Dawgs.
Dakota Britt and Anthony Barone each had two hits and three RBI in the loss for the Outlaws while Logan Haskell went 2-for-5 with a double and two runs scored.
Oneonta’s pitching quartet of Logan Jamrosz, Anthony Aleman, Brian Patrick Dengler and Sean Dertinger allowed only seven combined hits but also walked nine batters to go with six strikeouts.
Mitch Balint had a huge game at the plate for Mohawk Valley, going 3-for-5 with a home run, six RBI and three runs scored. Hayden Duke picked up the win on the mound, going six innings, striking out six and allowing four hits and two walks.
The Outlaws opened the scoring with a three-run first inning thanks to an RBI single by Britt, a passed ball and a sacrifice fly by Jarod Wade.
Mohawk Valley would break things open with an eight-run fourth inning and four more runs in the sixth to take a 12-3 lead.
Oneonta pulled closer with four runs in the seventh, as Britt drew a bases-loaded walk, Christopher Baillargeon notched an RBI single and Barone plated two more runs on a single.
After Mohawk Valley responded with two more runs to make it 14-7, the Outlaws plated five runs in the eighth to cut the deficit to 14-12.
Oneonta scored four runs on fielding miscues by the Diamond Dawgs and Barone notched another RBI single.
The Outlaws were then able to load the bases in the top of the ninth and made it 14-13 on an RBI fielder’s choice by Britt. But the tying run proved elusive as Mohawk Valley was finally able to shut the door on the comeback attempt.
Oneonta will host the Glens Falls Dragons Saturday at 7 p.m. at Damaschke Field.
