The Oneonta Outlaws could muster only a single run in Friday’s 6-1 loss to the Saugerties Stallions at Damaschke Field.
Mario Disso was able to get the Outlaws on the scoreboard in the bottom of the eighth with a sacrifice fly that scored Tyler Martinez. But the Saugerties pitching trio of Bryan Boully, Mason Speaker, and Bryce Reimer held them in check the rest of the night, combining for six strikeouts while allowing just six hits and three walks.
Easton Bertrand had two RBIs for Saugerties thanks to a two-run double in the third inning. Garrison Berkley and Garrett Michel also had doubles while Jahlani Rogers had an RBI triple.
Oneonta’s pitching trio of Greg Farone, Ryan Packard, and Christian Coombes combined to strike out 12 batters while allowing seven hits and three walks.
Oneonta (7-10-1) will visit Watertown on Saturday.
