The Oneonta Outlaws used a four-run tenth inning to defeat the Glens Falls Dragons on the road Tuesday for a 10-7 victory.
After nine back-and-forth innings that saw Glens Falls rally to tie the game in the bottom of the ninth, Oneonta was able to retake the lead and hold off another potential rally to seal the victory.
Mario Disso and Evan Keegan each drove in two runs for the Outlaws while Dylan Broderick finished with two hits and four runs scored.
The pitching trio of Mathew Murtagh, Joel Hayner, and John Hacker combined to strike out 15 batters while allowing 13 hits and seven walks.
Each team scored two runs in the first inning, with Oneonta opening the scoring on a sacrifice fly by Disso and an RBI single by Henry Pelinski.
After Glens Falls went up 3-2 in the second, Oneonta regained the lead 4-3 in the third thanks to a pair of runs that came home on an error by the Dragons.
Glens Falls tied things up again in the sixth only for Oneonta to respond with two runs in the eighth courtesy of an RBI double by Broderick and an RBI single by Devin Boone.
But Glens Falls refused to back down, cutting the deficit to 6-5 in the bottom of the eighth and sending the game into extras in the ninth on a sacrifice fly.
The Outlaws were able to regroup, though, and plate the go-ahead runs in the ninth. Disso got things started with an RBI single, while Pelinski worked a bases-loaded walk and Keegan drove in two more with a single.
The Dragons made things interesting in the bottom of the tenth but Hacker was able to shut things down for Oneonta out of the bullpen.
The Outlaws (21-18) will be at home on Wednesday when they host the Auburn Doubledays at 7 p.m. at Damaschke Field.
