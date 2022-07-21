The Oneonta Outlaws scored three runs in the sixth inning to rally from an early deficit and defeat the Glens Falls Dragons 3-2 on Thursday at Damaschke Field.
Logan Kaufman went the distance to pick up the win for the Outlaws, striking out five batters while allowing just six hits and no walks.
Glens Falls opened the scoring in the third inning when Anthony Ruzzo scored on a passed ball. The Dragons made it 2-0 in the fifth when Ruzzo drove in Martin Marintchev on an RBI double.
Oneonta was able to tie the game in the sixth when Dylan Broderick and Trey Miller each scored on a Glens Falls error. Henry Pelinski then drove in what proved to be the winning run when he scored Paul Tammaro on an RBI single.
Kaufman’s stellar pitching the rest of the way ensured Glens Falls wouldn’t mount a rally of its own. Tammaro, Evan Keegan, Jelani Hamer, and Trey Miller had a single apiece for Oneonta.
The Outlaws (22-19) will visit the Watertown Rapids on Friday at 6:30 p.m.
