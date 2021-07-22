The Oneonta Outlaws scored five runs in both the eighth and ninth innings to rally past the Albany Dutchmen for a 15-8 road victory on Thursday.
Entering the eighth inning trailing 8-5, Oneonta cut the lead to one when Riley Hall laced a two run-single. The Outlaws then took the lead by capitalizing on multiple Albany miscues. Paul Tammaro scored on a wild pitch, and was then followed home by Hall on a sacrifice fly by Brenden Harris. Ryan Weiss followed that up with another run on an Albany error.
The Outlaws proceeded to cushion their lead in the ninth as the Dutchmen continued to gift them scoring opportunities. Tammaro and Weiss both had RBI singles, Carson Swank had a sacrifice fly, Jacob Hand scored on an error, and Hall scored on a balk.
Oneonta opened the game with a 2-0 lead in the top of the first but lost it immediately as the Dutchmen scored four runs in the bottom of the first and four more in the bottom of the fourth to make it 6-2.
The Outlaws scored three in the seventh courtesy of a two-run single by Harris and a sacrifice fly by Mario Demera.
Despite recording just one hit, Harris finished with four RBIs in the game to lead the Oneonta offense. Hall went 3-for-3 with two RBIs and three runs scored, while Swank went 2-for-4 with two runs and an RBI.
Kyle Mahady earned the win for the Outlaws pitching in relief of starter Jake Sandridge. Mahady worked four innings out of the bullpen, striking out four and allowing two runs on five hits and one walk.
Ty Gallagher went 3-for-3 with an RBI for Albany, while Mike Handal went 2-for-4 with two RBIs.
The Outlaws (11-20) will be back in action on Friday as they host the Utica Blue Sox at Damaschke Field at 7 p.m.
