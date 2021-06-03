The great reopening of 2021 is underway. COVID-19 cases are going down, vaccination rates are going up, and many of the places people have been kept out of for the last 15 months — movie theaters, restaurants, sporting venues — are starting to open their doors again.
One such location that is coming back this week is Oneonta’s own Damaschke Field, home of the Oneonta Outlaws baseball team. For the first time since July 31, 2019, the Outlaws will be taking the field in the Perfect Game Collegiate Baseball League.
It’s something that’s been a long time coming for manager/general manager Joe Hughes.
“Every chance you can get to be back to normal again, I don’t care if it’s school or work or recreation or movie theaters or concerts, getting back to normal is something we’re all looking forward to. We’re looking forward to having summer baseball again in Oneonta,” Hughes said.
In addition to spending over 30 years as the head coach of the Oneonta High School baseball team (where the home diamond was recently renamed in his honor), Hughes will be starting his sixth season as the manager of the Outlaws.
Around this time last year, Hughes and his staff were ready to start another PGCBL campaign. But like so many other organizations, the league was forced to cancel the 2020 season on May 6 due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The PGCBL serves as a short summer league for college baseball players from across the country looking to stay sharp after their school seasons come to an end. But coupled with the abbreviated 2020 NCAA season, players from across the country were forced to go months without playing a competitive ballgame.
The Outlaws are slated to play a 46-game schedule that begins today with a road game against the Saugerties Stallions and runs until Thursday, July 29. The last time the Outlaws were in action, they had finished the 2019 season fifth in the PGCBL East Division with a record of 18-28.
With 16 teams scattered across the region, the PGCBL will be hewing closely to the COVID guidelines set down by Major League Baseball and its return to play according to a news release on the PGCBL website.
“We can learn from the big leagues. We’re going to try to follow as best as we can what is in the Major League Baseball operations manual, and then we’re going to have to make some modifications based on what the state of New York is going to require of us,” Dr. George Carlo, a consultant and member of the league’s COVID-19 committee, said in the release.
League president Robert Julian added that stadium capacity limits will likely be left up to individual teams to determine.
“The state has a large stadium standard that they’re applying for outdoor fan presence,” Julian said in the release. “I view that as a standard that will become more flexible with the passage of time, and my expectation is that as we get closer, make the case if we need to. Likewise, the policing of facilities and the exact nature of current circumstances flow downstream.”
When and where Hughes’ team plays was secondary until he actually met his team. The Outlaws didn’t hold their first team workout until this Tuesday. For many of the players, it was the first time they were meeting their new coach in person.
“(The process) began last September,” Hughes said of assembling the team. “I began to call coaches I know around the country from the east coast to the west coast. They begin to look at their players and evaluate their players and recommend certain players to us.”
But because of the uncertainty of the league schedule as well as the schedules of their respective college teams, many players have only just begun to arrive in Oneonta in the last week or so.
Oneonta’s roster, which currently stands at 32 according to the team’s website, is a diverse group featuring players from as far away as California, Georgia, and South Carolina. There are some familiar faces, though, both for Hughes and for local fans. Tanner Beang of Binghamton University and Mark Keaton of Heidelberg University are both OHS graduates and former players for Hughes. Other players with local ties include Marcus Cashman of Norwich (Niagara University) and Cole Fancher of Gilboa (Dominican College).
“We try to get some local kids involved,” Hughes said. “It’s just a good experience for them because their family can see them play and they don’t have to go to some other league or out of state or somewhere else to play, to get their games in.”
Hughes adds that it’s not just the families who want to see these young men play. Their college coaches are also heavily invested in seeing their players continue to get better even when their primary season ends.
“Every college coach that I come in contact with wants their kids to play in the summer — probably this summer more than last summer because they missed a whole year,” Hughes said.
That’s because, for Hughes, playing in a league like the PGCBL is more about development than wins and losses.
“Obviously we’re all athletes and we’re going to try to win and be competitive in every game. But it’s more of a developmental league and kids are not going to come here and sit on the bench. They’re going to get their at-bats, they’re going to get their innings pitched,” he said.
“We’ll give each kid a chance to get better, to improve their skills, and go back to their college, hopefully a little better baseball player from the experience they’re going to get with us.”
The 2021 Outlaws will get the chance to develop in a refurbished Damaschke Field. The renovations that began back in October of 2019 include a new grandstand and new home and visitor dugouts.
“It’s a tremendous, tremendous improvement. You couldn’t even fit everybody in the dugouts,” Hughes said when referring to the old setup. “You had guys sitting outside the dugout, in the field of play on both sides of the diamond. But now they’re professional sized dugouts that allow for players to be there and you can communicate with them better.”
The Outlaws will play their first home game on Friday, June 4 at 7:00 p.m. against the Mohawk Valley DiamondDawgs.
The return of actual games to Damaschke Field ought to represent another step towards normalcy for local baseball fans.
“Hopefully the worst days are behind us and we’re looking forward to some good summer baseball,” Hughes said.
