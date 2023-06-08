The Oneonta Outlaws cruised to a 17-7 victory against the Glens Falls Dragons Thursday at Damaschke Field.
After allowing three runs in the top of the first inning, the Outlaws responded with eight unanswered runs in the next three frames. Oneonta would add five runs in the fifth and would eventually score in every inning except the fourth.
Bayram Hot went 4-for-5 with a triple and an RBI while Jack Hopko went 3-for-5 with a triple and five RBI and Logan Haskell went 3-for-3 with a double and drove in three runs in the win.
Caden Marsters tallied three hits and two RBI, while Ryan Leary and Dakota Britt each singled twice for the Outlaws.
Logan Waldschmidt was the winning pitcher, striking out five over three scoreless innings, while Anthony Aleman, Albert Vargas, RJ Latkowski, Joseph Trombley and Christopher Ubner each pitched an inning in the win.
Oneonta will visit the Saugerties Stallions Friday.
