Trailing 9-6 entering the bottom of the ninth inning, the Oneonta Outlaws came up with four runs to earn a 10-9 walk-off victory over the Glens Falls Dragons on Wednesday at Damaschke Field.
With the bases loaded, Jelani Hamer drove in the winning run, scoring Christopher Baillargeon with a sacrifice fly.
The inning started with Evan Keegan getting hit by a pitch and a single by Jeff Pierantoni. After a strikeout, the Outlaws proceeded to work out four consecutive walks to tie the game and set up Hamer’s winning sacrifice.
Baillargeon led Oneonta with three RBIs in the win while Keegan and Henry Pelinski drove in two apiece.
Keegan and Carter Dorighi each had a double for the Outlaws.
Albert Vargas was the winning pitcher for Oneonta, as he, Joel Hayner, Kyle Mahady, and Jake Sandridge combined to strike out six batters while allowing 10 hits and four walks.
Oneonta was able to win despite committing eight errors in the game.
The Outlaws improve to 6-3 on the season and will visit the Saugerties Stallions on Thursday at 5 p.m.
