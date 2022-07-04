The Oneonta Outlaws celebrated the Fourth of July with a 6-1 victory over the Glens Falls Dragons on Monday at Damaschke Field.
Mario Disso and Devin Boone each drove in two runs for the Outlaws, while Carter Dorighi also had an RBI.
On the mound, five different Oneonta pitchers combined to hold Glens Falls to seven hits and four walks: Ryan Packard, Logan Kaufman, Kyle Mahady, Ryan Myles, and Ryan Finnegan.
Dorighi opened the scoring in the third inning with an RBI single that scored Evan Keegan. Boone would make it 2-0 in the fourth on an RBI double that brought in Trey Miller.
Glens Falls got on the board in the fifth with a sacrifice fly. But Oneonta put the game out of reach with a four-run seventh inning.
Disso began things by driving in Paul Tammaro with an RBI single. Logan Hutter then scored on a passed ball while Boone collected his second RBI on a groundout that scored Miller. Disso capped things off by scoring on another passed ball.
The Outlaws (12-13-1) will be at home again on Tuesday when they host the Albany Dutchmen at 7 p.m.
