The Oneonta Outlaws split a doubleheader with the Watertown Rapids at Damaschke Field Tuesday.
In the first game, Oneonta opened up a 3-0 first-inning lead which held until Watertown responded with three in the third. The Outlaws took a 4-3 lead in the fifth inning before Watertown responded again with two runs in the sixth to take their first lead of the game. Both teams scored another run in the seventh inning, but the Outlaws were unable to get the tying run across.
Matthew Dubois struck out eight without allowing an earned run over five innings while Ryan Packard and Joel Hayner each struck out two over one inning.
Jack Hopko led the Oneonta offense, going 2-for-3 with a triple, a double and three RBI while Christopher Baillargeon and Brody Raleigh each doubled and singled in the loss.
The Outlaws cruised to a 12-1 victory in the second game.
Ethan Duda went 2-for-4 with a double and three RBI while Logan Haskell went 1-for-3 with a double, two RBI and two runs scored, and Dakota Britt went 2-for-2 with a double and a pair of runs scored.
Logan Waldschmidt was the winning pitcher, striking out four over four scoreless innings while Sean Dertinger and Liam Blair combined to strike out three over three innings for the Outlaws.
Oneonta will host the Amsterdam Mohawks Thursday.
Endicott 8, Oneonta 2
The Oneonta Green Wave fell to Endicott 8-2 on the road Tuesday.
Jameson Brown went 2-for-4 with two runs scored while Asa Dugan and Adam Champlin tallied the other two hits for the Green Wave.
These teams will meet again Wednesday at Oneonta High School.
One … 010 000 1— 2 4 3
End … 511 001 X — 8 8 3
One: Adam Champlin (L), Matt Rigas (4), Maddox Imperato (6), and Jameson Brown, Marshall Mahar (6)
End: Caleb Clark (W), Tai Labarre (7), and Dillon Kelly
2B: Dillon Kelly (End)
