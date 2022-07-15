The Oneonta Outlaws split a home doubleheader against the Albany Dutchmen on Friday at Damaschke Field, falling in the first game 7-3 and winning the second game 7-2.
Logan Kaufman pitched all seven innings in the victory, finishing with seven strikeouts and allowing just three hits and two walks.
Connor Cooney went 2-for-4 with a double at the plate while Logan Hutter drove in two runs.
After Albany took a 1-0 lead in the top of the first, the Outlaws responded with two runs of their own when Paul Tammaro and Devin Boone each scored on errors by the Dutchmen.
Oneonta responded again after Albany scored in the top of the third when Cooney drove in Boone on an RBI double.
Hutter drove in both of his RBIs with a two-run single in the fourth, Christopher Baillergeon notched a sacrifice fly in the fifth, and Mario Disso scored in the sixth on some heads-up baserunning.
The Dutchmen used a three-run third inning and a four-run sixth to win the first game of the night.
Caden Shapiro and Austin Bode each went 2-for-3 with Shapiro and Anthony Raimo Jr. each notching a double. Danny Kelleher earned the win on the mound, going six innings, striking out two, and allowing five hits and one walk.
Oneonta scored twice in the fourth on an RBI single by Boone and an RBI double by Jelani Hamer. Carter Dorighi tied the game at 3-3 on an error by the Albany catcher before the Dutchmen took the lead for good in the next inning.
The Outlaws (18-18) will host another doubleheader on Saturday against the Boonville Baseball Club beginning at 5 p.m.
Harpursville uses six-run 2nd to down Green Wave 10-6
A six-run second inning proved too much for the Oneonta Green Wave to overcome as they fell to Harpursville 10-6 on Friday at Conlon Field in Binghamton in the District 6 American Legion Baseball Playoffs.
Oneonta opened the scoring with a run in the top of the first but then went on to surrender 10 unanswered runs for Harpursville. The Green Wave scored three runs in the sixth and two more in the seventh but couldn’t close the gap any further.
Caden Fortunato was the winning pitcher for Harpursville, pitching six innings and allowing six base hits.
Dylan Decker hit a home run for Harpursville while Fortunato, Jim Lindsley, and Peyton Mosher each had a double.
Liam Blair led Oneonta with a pair of doubles while Kaden Halstead had two singles.
Oneonta will play in the loser’s bracket at 7 p.m. on Saturday.
Harpursville 10, Oneonta 6
O … 100 003 2 — 6 9 1
H … 061 300 X — 10 14 1
O: Adam Champlin (L), Cole Platt (4), and Carter Neer, Lou Bonnici (6)
H: Caden Fortunato (W), Zak Youngs (7), and Dylan Decker
HR: Dylan Decker (H)
2B: Caden Fortunato (H), Jim Lindsley (H), Peyton Mosher (H), Liam Blair 2 (O)
