The Oneonta Outlaws lost a low-scoring affair 2-1 to the Elmira Pioneers on Thursday at Damaschke Field in the Perfect Game Collegiate Baseball League.
Elmira plated an unearned run in the top of the ninth in a game that saw the two teams combine for nine errors.
Logan Kaufman pitched well for Oneonta despite earning a no-decision. The starter went six innings, struck out three and allowed just one hit and one run despite walking seven batters.
Dylan Broderick went 2-for-3 with a double and scored the Outlaws’ only run of the game.
He also stole two bases.
Evan Keegan and Carter Dorighi each had two hits as well.
Nick Reiser was the winning pitcher for Elmira, working four scoreless innings out of the bullpen and striking out five batters.
Oneonta will be on the road Friday when they visit the Amsterdam Mohawks.
