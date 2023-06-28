The Oneonta Outlaws swept a pair of one-run games in a doubleheader at Damaschke Field Wednesday against the Booneville Lumberjacks.
The Outlaws erased a 2-0 deficit in the first inning and went on to win the first game 5-4.
Dakota Britt went 1-for-3 with a triple and an RBI, while Logan Haskell went 2-for-3 with a double and an RBI in the win.
Jack Hopko, Jarod Wade and Logan Waldschmidt each drove in a run for Oneonta.
Joseph Trombley was the winning pitcher, striking out two over four innings, while Logan Jamrosz struck out three over two and one third innings in relief and Ryan Myles got the final two outs to earn the save.
Oneonta held on to win the second game 9-8.
Caden Marsters went 1-for-2 with a double and a walk, while JJ Devito, Christopher Ubner and Connor Roche each drove in two runs and Haskell and Waldschmidt each tallied a pair of hits for the Outlaws.
Justin Decastro struck out 10 over five and two thirds innings, while Joel Hayner got one out to end the sixth as the winning pitcher.
Myles earned his second save of the day, striking out one in the seventh inning.
The Outlaws will be on the road Thursday when they take on the Watertown Rapids.
Green Wave plays Johnson City to 5-5 tie
The Oneonta Green Wave and Johnson City played to a 5-5 tie in Wednesday’s American Legion baseball game that was called after seven innings due to darkness.
Oneonta responded to an early 4-0 deficit by scoring two runs in the third inning and three more in the fourth to take the lead. Johnson City would tie things up in the fifth before the game was called as neither side was able to come up with the deciding run.
Asa Dugan led Oneonta with a triple, a double and two RBI at the plate. Seamus Catella had two hits and two runs, Matt Rigas had two hits and Britten Zeh recorded a double.
Aidan Gelbsman, Maddox Imperato, Seamus Catella and Brady Carr all saw action on the mound.
Oneonta will be in Binghamton for the next three days as it takes part in the Broome County Hall of Fame Classic at Conlon Field. The Green Wave will face Utica-Adrean Thursday at 1 p.m.
Oneonta 5, Johnson City 5
JC … 301 010 0 — 5 7 1
O … 002 300 0 — 5 9 3
JC: Jake Taylor, Carter Springfield (6) and Chris Iannon
O: Aidan Gelbsman, Maddox Imperato (2), Seamus Catella (5), Brady Carr (7) and Jameson Brown
3B: Asa Dugan (O)
2B: Asa Dugan (O), Britten Zeh (O), Tim Mackey (JC)
