The Oneonta Outlaws defeated the Glens Falls Dragons 3-2 thanks to a walk-off single from Bayram Hot in the bottom of the ninth inning.
Oneonta took a 1-0 lead in the second on a wild pitch which held until Glens Falls scored a run in both the eighth and ninth innings to take a 2-1 lead into the bottom of the ninth.
The Outlaws responded with two runs to clinch the win thanks to two walks and a hit-by-pitch before a Hot’s two-run single.
Justin Decastro struck out two while tossing six shutout innings, while RJ Latkowski, Martin Thorsland and Ryan Myles each pitched an inning in the win.
Jack Hopko went 1-for-3 with a double and a walk for Oneonta.
The Outlaws will host the Saugerties Stallions Wednesday.
Otego Retrievers take down Vestal 7-1
The Otego Retrievers defeated Vestal 7-1 Tuesday in an American Legion game.
Xander Johnson earned the win on the mound by striking out 15 batters in six and two thirds innings while allowing just one walk and four hits.
Johnson also went 2-for-3 at the plate with a double and an RBI.
Garrett Backus went 2-for-4 with two RBI while JJ Benjamin drove in two runs and Brayden Nichols notched a double.
Otego will host Endicott at Unatego High School Thursday.
