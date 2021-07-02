A first-inning home run by Carson Swank proved to be the difference for the Oneonta Outlaws as they defeated the Amsterdam Mohawks 5-3 in a Perfect Game Collegiate Baseball League contest on Friday.
Swank’s three-run homer in the top of the first inning gave the Outlaws a lead they would never relinquish, though the Mohawks made things interesting late by scoring two runs in the bottom of the ninth.
Oneonta’s other runs came via an RBI groundout by Henry Pelinski in the sixth inning and an RBI single by Keoni Coloma in the seventh.
Elsewhere for the Outlaws, Jacob Hand had a triple and Paul Tammaro had a double.
Matthew Dubois pitched six strong innings on the mound for the Outlaws to pick up the win, striking out two and allowing just one run on one walk and four hits.
Nick Smith took the loss for Amsterdam, working five and two-thirds innings and allowing four runs on four hits and one walk while striking out eight.
Bryce Eblin and Riley Langerman both had RBIs for the Mohawks.
The win improves Oneonta’s record to 6-14. The Outlaws will be back in action on Saturday when they host the Saugerties Stallions at Damaschke Field at 7 p.m.
Legion Baseball
Rockland County 3, Oneonta 2
The Oneonta Green Wave fell 3-2 to the Rockland County Pirates on Friday in American Legion baseball action. The game was a part of the Broome County Classic taking place this week in Binghamton.
After Oneonta took an early 1-0 lead in the first inning, the Pirates scored all three of their runs in the third inning and eventually held on for the win.
Aidan Breakey, Chris Champlin, and Kaden Halstead all had doubles for Oneonta. Breakey had two hits in the game for the Green Wave, as did Cole Platt.
Jordan Goble took the loss despite pitching all seven innings and registering two strikeouts while allowing four walks and seven hits.
Brian Brezosky was the winning pitcher for Rockland County. Nick Verano had a double for the Pirates.
Oneonta will attempt to finish a game against Binghamton Post 1645 that was suspended late Friday by resuming play at 9 a.m. on Saturday. The Green Wave are also scheduled to play Binghamton Post 80 at 2 p.m. on Saturday.
Rockland County 3, Oneonta 2
O … 100 001 0 — 2 7 2
RC … 003 000 X — 3 7 0
O: Jordan Goble (L)
RC: Brian Brezosky (W), Jack Wishner
2B: Aidan Breakey (O), Chris Champlin (O), Kaden Halstead (O), Nick Verano (RC)
