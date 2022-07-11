The Oneonta Outlaws held the Glens Falls Dragons to just one hit in seven innings of play in a 13-0 win on Monday at Damaschke Field.
Mathew Murtagh pitched six brilliant innings in the victory, striking out only two batters but allowing just three walks and one hit. Aiden Dickson recorded a scoreless seventh inning to secure the win.
At the plate, Andrew Holub led the way with a three-for-three performance that included a double and five RBIs. Elsewhere, Jeff Pierantoni drove in three runs while Devin Boone had two doubles, Evan Keegan had three hits including a double, and Jelani Hamer had two RBIs.
Oneonta opened the scoring with a two-run first inning that saw Dylan Broderick score on an error and Holub notch a sacrifice fly.
An RBI double by Keegan and a two-run single by Holub in the third inning made it 5-0 Outlaws. Pierantoni put things away for good in the fourth inning when he cleared the bases on a three-run double to make the score 8-0.
Oneonta would pile on even further with a five-run fifth inning. Holub drove in two more runs with a triple, Trey Miller had an RBI single, and Hamer scored two more with a two-run single.
Oneonta (17-15-1) will be on the road Tuesday when it faces the Amsterdam Mohawks.
Oneonta falls to Otego 9-3 in game one of best-of-three series
The Oneonta Green Wave fell to Otego 9-3 on Monday in game one of a best-of-three series in the District 6 American Legion Baseball playoffs.
Otego rode a great pitching performance by Braeden Johnson while also taking advantage of five Oneonta errors. Johnson finished with 12 strikeouts in five innings of work while allowing just two hits and one walk. Xander Johnson pitched two innings of relief, recording two strikeouts of his own.
Gavin Bonczkowski led the Otego offense with a 4-for-4 performance in the win.
Kaden Halstead had a triple at the plate for Oneonta. Asa Dugan took the loss on the mound while Bruce Mistler pitched one inning of relief.
Oneonta will look to stay alive in game two on Tuesday at Oneonta High School.
Otego 9, Oneonta 3
On … 000 003 0 — 3 3 5
Ot … 110 304 X — 9 6 4
On: Asa Dugan (L), Bruce Mistler (6), and Carter Neer
Ot: Braeden Johnson (W), Xander Johnson (6), and Xander Johnson, Chase Birdsall (6)
3B: Kaden Halstead (On)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.