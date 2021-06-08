Outlaws win home opener in extra innings

The Oneonta Outlaws won their first game of the season in their home opener against the Albany Dutchmen 2-1 in 10 innings on Monday. The victory moves the Outlaws’ record to 1-3 on the season. The game did not end in time for a complete write-up.
Oneonta’s home opener was originally slated to be on Friday, June 4 against the Mohawk Valley DiamondDawgs but was postponed due to poor field conditions.
The Outlaws dropped a pair of games on the road over the weekend, losing to the Elmira Pioneers 7-4 on Saturday and dropping a 19-18 contest to the Glens Falls Dragons on Sunday.
Isaiah Corry was the top performer against Elmira, going 2-for-4 with a double and 2 RBIs.
Against Glens Falls, A.J. Giach went 2-for-4 with three runs and 4 RBIs, while Yuzuki Okamura had a double and 3 RBIs and Brenden Harris went 2-for-4 with two runs and 2 RBIs.
The Outlaws will be back in action on Wednesday when they visit Mohawk Valley.
