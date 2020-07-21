Two high-scoring innings proved to be the difference in the Oneonta Green Wave’s 10-4 loss to Amsterdam, Tuesday, July 21, at Shuttleworth Park.
Oneonta started slowly again as Amsterdam ran out to a 4-1 lead after the first inning, with a three-run home run from Jake Coresco providing the bulk of the early offense.
A two-run double from the Green Wave’s Chris Champlin and an RBI single from Caden Clow in the third inning made it a 4-4 game, but one swing of the bat from Amsterdam’s Mike Magollica extended the home team’s lead once again in the fifth inning. Magollica smacked the second homer of the night and Amsterdam finished the inning with six runs, bringing the final score to 10-4.
“They came out smoking,” Green Wave coach Mike Jester said. “It was like 4-1 in the blink of the eye. Seamus (Catella) settled down and then pitched pretty good but they came out swinging again.”
Catella got the start for Oneonta before being relieved by Cole Platt in the fourth inning, followed by Ryan Lansing in the sixth inning.
Despite the loss, the Green Wave concluded with more hits (7-6) than Amsterdam. Lansing, Champlin and Kaden Halstead each connected on a double.
Oneonta (1-5) will visit the Schenectady Indians at 6 p.m. Wednesday, July 22, at Collins Park.
Amsterdam 10, Oneonta 4
Oneonta.... 103 000 0 – 4 7 2
Amsterdam.... 400 060 – 10 6 0
Oneonta: Seamus Catella, Cole Platt (L, 4), Ryan Lansing (6) and Chris Champlin 2B: Lansing, Champlin, Kaden Halstead.
Amsterdam: Brady Miles, Andrew Bracchi (6) and Brodryk Benton. HR: Jake Coresco, Mike Magollica. 2B: Charlie Brown 2, Chris Baki.
