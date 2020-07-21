Oneonta, NY (13820)

Today

Partly cloudy early followed by scattered thunderstorms this afternoon. A few storms may be severe. High around 85F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms early, then cloudy skies after midnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 68F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.