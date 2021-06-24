Parents, kids face off to celebrate softball season

Parents and players from the Unatego major girls softball league took part in a parent-child game at RDC Field in Unadilla on Wednesday to celebrate a successful season.
Sarah Goodspeed was one of the organizers of the game and said it was a fitting way to cap a season that brought a sense of normalcy to the fifth and sixth-graders after the COVID-19 pandemic disrupted so many extracurricular activities in the last year.
“After the first game, I spoke with coach Derek Parks and began assisting with the team. I’ve loved watching these girls play and grow so myself and the other coaches decided to get all the parents together to do a parents versus kids game,” Goodspeed said. “I thought, these girls deserve the chance to play and see where their skills actually came from. It was a great season and some of the girls are moving up, including my stepdaughter Raegan, so it’ll be fun to watch them all grow and develop their skills and I’m so thankful I was able to be a part of it.”
Parks added that this game, and the season as a whole, helped make up for lost time.
“Last year was a mess,” he said. “The girls who are sixth-graders now, they lost their entire fifth-grade season. This is kind of my last chance to coach some of them before they move up to modified. They had a great year. It’s great to get out and have fun.”
