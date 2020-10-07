Kyle Patrick and Jimmy O’Brien combined to win the Susquehanna Bass Association’s John Stevens Bass Tournament on Sunday, Oct. 4, at Goodyear Lake.
The pair’s five-fish limit totaled 15.41 pounds, besting the second-place team by more than two pounds.
Fishing solo, Bill Smith finished in second place with a five-fish limit of 13.60 pounds. Smith also reeled in the biggest fish of the year measuring 20.25 inches and weighing 6.61 pounds.
Greg Thomas and Ron Thomas took third place at 11.61 pounds, while Rob Walker was fourth with a weight of 11.18 pounds.
Kyle Patrick caught the day’s largest smallmouth bass, which weighed 2.32 pounds and measured 17 inches long.
The final SBA event of the year will be The Art and Nate VanSteenburg Memorial Classic at Otsego Lake on Oct. 17 and 18.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.