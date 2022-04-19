Prepare yourself for tick season

They're out there. No, I’m not talking about aliens from outer space. There’s a bigger threat to us than that.
They live in our backyards and in the forests and swamps. Even if you just walk across your lawn, you have the potential of being bitten by one. They're everywhere and they're out to get us. Once again, I’m talking about ticks.
Over the last few years I've talked about Lyme disease. It isn't limited to just people. Dogs, cats, and even horses are susceptible to the disease, but it doesn’t stop there. There are many more diseases that ticks carry, and they will definitely affect your health.
A friend of mine who hikes with me winters in Florida. Last summer he had a tick on the back of his neck that had burrowed in deep to suck his blood. They got it out and never gave it another thought. A couple of weeks ago he started having chest pains. He went to the hospital figuring he might be having a heart attack and was admitted.
His blood pressure was normal and the EKG showed absolutely nothing. A stress test revealed the same results: nothing. When the hospital couldn’t figure it out, he came back home. His primary doctor took a blood test, and it showed a tick-born illness. Who knows what the long term effects from that bite will be?
I have a friend out near Stamford who has Lyme disease. She’s been bitten by ticks a couple of times. As a result, even after being treated with antibiotics, she is allergic to everything: grass, hay, horses, dogs — the list just keeps on going. What I’m saying is, we can’t be too careful.
My son lives on upper East Street. He can walk out in his yard and have ticks jump on to his pant legs. Randy and his young, yellow lab Barkley go for a walk up the hill. When they get back, he can pick dozens of ticks off the dog because the little black tick bodies show up on the yellow hair.
Dudley, his other dog, is a black lab. Randy has to comb the ticks off him when they get back. The dogs have been treated with tick medicine, but how many ticks get in the house when the dogs come inside?
You might remember last fall when I told you about our pheasant hunt in Franklin. The dogs came out of the wet underbrush, and we could literally scrape the ticks off their heads and backs with our fingers.
As you know, I love to hike and can’t wait for the weather to clear and things to dry out a bit. The mountains are calling.
In the past few years I've had only a couple of ticks on me because I take precautions like using a lot of spray. I know many of you don’t like Deet but pyrethrin works very well.
Over the last four or five years I've had only two ticks on me. Both of them dropped out of trees and landed on my neck. I felt them crawling and picked them off before they could bite.
When I get home from being in the woods or on the trail I shower and give my entire body a thorough examination. I figure no bites, no infection. You can't be too careful.
Some of you may wonder where these ticks came from. Ticks have always been here. They’re called deer ticks, but they live on mice as well. Lyme disease gets its name from Lyme, Connecticut where the disease was first detected.
So where did the disease come from originally? Probably from a small island out in the Long Island Sound where our government does experiments on insects and diseases. Now, I know many people think this is a conspiracy theory, but just put two and two together.
This island is just a ways off the Connecticut shore. Some of the people who work on that island live in Lyme, Connecticut. If just one tick got transported on the boat or someone’s clothing... well, see where I’m going?
Ticks are out there, so take the necessary precautions before it’s too late.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.