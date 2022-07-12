A friend of mine stopped by the other day. He had been mowing the lawn and weed whacking. Numerous blisters and red spots covered his arms and legs.
“Got into wild parsnip, didn’t you?” I asked.
If you work around your yard for very long, you could suffer the same effects. I know about this nasty plant from first-hand experience.
I had been bush hogging with the tractor behind our barn and drove through a small patch of wild parsnip. I mowed it intentionally because my great-grandsons often played close to that area.
It turns out that the wind was blowing just right and some of the sap from the plants landed on my forearms. I didn’t think anything of it until the small spots burned and caused blisters. I guess I was lucky I was wearing a tee shirt and blue jeans or it may have been far worse.
Now, you may not know what wild parsnip is, but you’ve probably seen it. It grows wild along our roads and highways. It’s an invasive species that came over from Europe and Asia.
Wild parsnip grows up to five feet tall. It has toothed green leaves and a grooved green stalk with a single flat-topped yellow cluster of flowers on each branch. You can’t miss it; they seem to be everywhere.
The sap contains chemicals that make the skin more vulnerable to ultraviolet radiation. Getting the sap on you combined with sunlight can cause a severe burn and blisters within 24 to 48 hours. It can cause discoloration to the skin and increased sensitivity to sunlight for many years.
So what do you do if you get the sap on you? Wash the area immediately with soap and water and protect the skin from sunlight for at least 48 hours.
I had a friend whose horses got into wild parsnip and lost much of the hair on their necks and bellies, so be extremely careful.
Wild parsnip has several relatives in the area, and some are even worse. Giant hogweed looks similar but grows much larger. It grows to between seven and 14 feet in height and has huge, two-and-a-half-foot-wide white umbrella-shaped flowers. The leaves can grow up to five feet across, while the sap also causes severe burns.
I was over on Route 51 below Gilbertsville and took Flat Iron Road. It turns off on that sharp curve just before Mt. Upton.
As I got to the Butternut Creek there were several DEC trucks parked off to the side. Just upstream were three or four men in white Tyvek suits. They were removing several giant hogweed plants.
Besides the giant hogweed and wild parsnip there is another relative: cow parsnip. It looks like the wild parsnip variety except the flowers are white. I understand that all of these plants are related to Queen Anne’s lace, yet Queen Anne’s lace is not harmful.
There are several other plants that look similar to wild parsnip. Angelica or wild celery is similar in appearance except the flowers are softball-sized clusters of greenish-white or white flowers, but isn’t harmful.
Pokeweed is similar in size and shape except it has greenish-white linear flowers and the purple berries are poisonous.
Remember years ago when we were worried about getting into poison ivy? Trust me: poison ivy is nothing compared to the nasty varieties of parsnip.
