Imagine you’re walking your dog down that old, abandoned farm road. It’s a beautiful morning. The sun is out with just a few scattered white, billowy clouds high overhead. You round the corner and out of the brush rushes a nasty-looking raccoon, hissing and growling with froth dripping from its mouth, bent on getting to old Rover.
Luckily you pull your favorite friend back in time. You both escaped unscathed. You were lucky.
Or maybe you wake up in the middle of the night to find a bat flying around your bedroom. You grab a pillow, knock it down and hold it tight to the bed. Did it bite you while you were sleeping or did you get scratched during the attack? Most wouldn’t know it, because the bite marks of a bat are so small, about the size of the point of a pencil.
So what do you do? You report the raccoon to the police or the conservation department and get your dog to the vet for a booster shot just in case. After your episode with the bat, you go to the emergency room and get a couple rounds of shots just in case, because rabies is fatal but preventable.
According to the internet around 59,000 people around the world die of rabies annually, mostly from dog bites. Recently there have been a couple of animals that were found to have rabies in this area. Rabies is commonly found in wild animals – raccoons, foxes, skunks, coyotes and bats. It is a virus that affects the central nervous system.
Over the years I have noticed that when the number of wild animals is high, rabies is far more prevalent. “Well, that’s obvious!” you might say. But Mother Nature has a way of controlling the numbers – primarily using disease.
So what do we do? You get your pets vaccinated. It’s that simple, and it’s free. The county health department holds vaccination clinics periodically around the area as well as the SPCA. Dogs, cats and ferrets should all be vaccinated.
Someone told me one day, “My dog never leaves the yard.” No, but a rabid raccoon might climb over the fence to get the dog food you feed every day. It’s not worth taking a chance.
A few years ago my son had a bat in his bedroom. He and his wife both went through a series of shots just in case. Years ago the shots were a dreaded and very painful ordeal because they were given in the stomach for several weeks. Today it’s far easier. When the nurse brought out a tray of small needles, Randy said, “Hey, our shots are here.”
The nurse smiled and replied, “No, these are just yours.” A shot was given in each arm, each leg and one in the butt. They went back for a second round a week later and had no ill effects.
We go to parks. Many of us hike in the mountains. A rabid animal could easily wander into any town or backyard. Your pet’s lives and yours are too precious to take the chance – a tiny pinprick or death. It’s your choice. Don’t make the wrong one!
