The General Clinton Canoe Regatta was held in-person for the first time in three years in Bainbridge over the weekend as hundreds of paddlers took part in the world’s longest single-day flat water canoe race.
Steve Lajoie of Mirabel, Quebec, and Michael Davis of Homer, MI, won the premier event of the weekend, the 70 Mile Pro Endurance, with a time of 7:53:23. It was the 12th regatta win for Lajoie, who also won the 2019 event with Jimmy Pellerin.
Pellerin came in second in this year’s race along with teammate Guillaume Blais with a time of 7:59:16. Rounding out the top three were Wes Dean and Weston Willoughby from Michigan who finished in 8:01:31.
Other notable finishers from the weekend:
Dale Persons and Kameryn Stokes of Bainbridge won the Generation Gap Stock Aluminum race in 28:48.
Winning the Grand Prix Relay was Team Madruga 1 from the Washington Canoe Club consisting of Kelly Rhodes, Martin Lowenfish, Blaise Rhodes, Colin Gandy, Kelly Rhodes, and Theresa Haught, who finished with a time of 4:44:51.
Griffin and Daniel Cirigliano of Unadilla won the Scouts Open Class race with a time of 39:42.
Winning the C-4 Stock Endurance was the foursome of Jon Vermilyea (Baldwinsville), Kevin Berl (Macedon), Richard Butts (Rochester), and Dylan Kirk (Ray Brook) with a time of 9:10:20.
Taking first in the C-4 Pro Endurance were Gloria Wesley (Pittsfield, MA), Gary Aprea (Austerlitz), Tim Garland (Surry, N.H.), and Paul Olney (Westernville) who finished in 8:18:09.
The Robbins, N.C., duo of River and William McDuffie won the 70 Mile Touring Open Endurance race in a time of 10:14:10. Jeremiah Menk of Shoreview, MN, and Steven Menk of Hayward, WI, won the Men’s NYMCRA Stock Endurance with a time of 9:27:24.
Winning the 70 Mile C-1 Pro Endurance was Benedict Schlimmer of Camillus with a time of 8:41:12.
The Virginia-based team of Arizona McNicol and Katherine Urrutia won the Women’s Stock Aluminum Sprint race with a time of 1:33:34.
A complete list of race results can be found at canoeregatta.org/race/results.
