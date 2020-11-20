Ravens are tricksters, not treacherous 

A couple of years ago I went up the hill to our pond. The day before we had caught a bunch of fish which I fileted and cooked for dinner. I dumped the skins and scrap over in the tall grass, knowing that something would come along and eat it. As I approached the water that morning two huge black birds flew up out of the grass. They were ravens. That year they built a nest in a huge old maple tree up on the hill and raised their young.
Last weekend I was sitting in a tree stand waiting for a buck to come by when I heard a commotion above me. I looked up and watched two ravens circle and scream out their eerie call. This went on for several minutes before they moved on. My son Randy had left his tree stand and was scouting out an area down near a small creek when he saw a bald eagle eating on something. Suddenly those ravens arrived and started attacking the eagle. Just like crows harassing a hawk, these ruff-neck ravens tried to drive the eagle away. After everything calmed down, Randy checked out what the eagle was eating. Someone had shot a deer and had gutted it there.
Eagles are scavengers and don’t often pass up a meal, but neither do the ravens. Ravens are considered to be one of the smartest animals equal to dolphins and chimpanzees. They can easily imitate human speech and mimic other noises. When I heard them, they did not make that normal cawing sound. It was more yodeling. I used to think that the sound of their voices was similar to a crow but with a southern accent. That morning I heard numerous sounds during their antics.
When the young ravens leave the nest, they often join groups of other “teenagers.” They stay together in these “gangs” until they mate. Ravens mate for life. The group that Randy and I saw was probably one of those teenage gangs that causes trouble around the neighborhood.
The early Europeans considered ravens as evil in disguise. They were even in Norse mythology. Odin, the Viking god, had two ravens as pets, Hugin (thought), and Munin (memory). They flew around the world every day and reported back to Odin what they saw. The Chinese thought that ravens caused bad weather. Some early American Indians even worshiped the raven.
Ravens are also considered sly tricksters. They pretend to hide their food in one location while putting it in another. They have been known to drop sticks and rocks on humans and other animals as weapons.
These birds have been seen playing games like keep away. People have reported seeing them sliding down snowy inclines over and over again, just for the fun of it. Ravens can even fly upside down.
Ravens have a unique way of getting ants for food. They find an anthill and roll on it, as well as disturbing the mound with their beak and feet. When they get covered by the attacking ants, they merely get up and pick the dozens of ants from their feathers.
So if you wake up in a “midnight dreary” and hear “tapping at your chamber door,” listen carefully and “Quoth the Raven, ‘Nevermore.”
