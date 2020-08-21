Raymond duo wins at Cayuga Lake
David Raymond and Dean Raymond combined to win the Susquehanna Bass Association's New York Central Midsummer Challenge on Sunday, Aug. 16, at Cayuga Lake.
The team caught four fish to total a weight of 17.89 pounds, good for first place by 3.58 pounds. Dean Raymond's catch, measuring 21 inches and weighing 6.23 pounds, was the event's largest catch and the association's largest catch of the season to date.
Justin Koranka and Dylan Koranka totaled a five-fish limit of 14.31 pounds to take second place.
Amos Bates and Bruce Hall took third place with a haul of 14.27 pounds, while David Hubbard and Kim Hubbard took fourth at 13.60 pounds.
The SBA will return to action Sunday, Aug. 30, at Onondaga Lake for the Dr. David Dugan Late Summer Fest.
