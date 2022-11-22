A few days ago my wife and I were heading down I-88.
Between Oneonta and Bainbridge we saw several red-tailed hawks perched in the trees watching and waiting for dinner. From high in the tree tops they scan the area for the slightest movement in the grass or on the snow. Then they silently swoop down and grab a mouse or some other small creature in their sharp talons.
I’ve always been fascinated with hawks, particularly the red-tailed variety. They’ve lived and thrived in our pastures and meadows for as long as I can remember. I know I’ve told you this little story, but it’s worth repeating.
One summer day we were sitting up at our pond when I heard a hawk whistling as it soared overhead. It was circling just above the pasture on the side of our hill.
Suddenly, we saw a hawk come gliding down the hill towards us. It wobbled back and forth rather unsteadily on what appeared to be new wings. Put it this way: it was probably its very first flight.
Being just a short distance above the ground, the young fledgling tried to land on an old, needleless pine tree that had fallen over in the pasture. It stretched out its legs, opened its feet, and hit the branch a bit faster than it had planned. The young bird flopped down among the lower branches having crashed on its first landing attempt.
We watched as it slowly climbed back up and sat on the branch. The youngster’s mother circled overhead and called to her offspring, urging him to try once more. A couple of hours later the little feathered creature was finally up in the air proudly circling with its mother.
The red-tailed hawk it probably the most common of our raptors. and even though many of them migrate south when the weather turns bad, many stay right here in the area all winter.
On top of Franklin Mountain at the Audubon Society’s property there is a platform where people go to watch the migration of the many different birds of prey. At Hawk Watch, more red-tailed hawks fly south along the ridge top than any other species. In the month of November alone 564 red-tailed hawks were identified.
Every year when I mow my meadows a red-tailed hawk will fly in and watch from high up in a tree top. They know that I’m cutting the taller grasses, allowing them to find food.
Last year I must have turned up a mouse or vole or young rabbit, because the next time around the field the hawk was on the ground with its catch. The hawk didn’t fly off. It crouched down, spread its wings and covered up it’s dinner. They’re like barn swallows. When we mow the yard up at the pond, the swallows suddenly appear to catch the insects that fly up. Like all predators, they are creatures of opportunity.
The hawks along the highway are there for a reason. The sides and center median are mowed, making it easier for them to see and catch a small mammal or even a snake. Their eyesight is eight times better than ours. It’s like they scan the ground around them with eight power binoculars.
Hawks, like many other birds, usually mate for life and seem to nest in the same trees year after year. There is a nest in the corner of my woodlot high up in a big, old hard maple.
Once I was privileged to watch their courting behavior. They swoop down and go back up in an aerial dance, even touching one another in the air. They sometimes grasp each other’s talons and it looks like they’re going to crash to the ground as they fall from high above.
It’s amazing what you can see if you take the time to watch the performance that Mother Nature provides. Over the years, red-tailed hawks have put on a great show. It’s too bad you missed it.
