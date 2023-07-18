I was in Hannaford getting a few groceries the other day when an old fellow came up to me. He said, “I love your articles, but who’s that Old John that you talk about every once in a while in your stories?”
There are two men who had the most influence on my life in the out of doors.
The first was my dad, Jesse Brockway. I followed behind him as he hunted on the old family farm when I was just a youngster. I learned where to find a grouse and other small game, but most importantly, he taught me how to still hunt for deer.
Today most deer hunters spend their time in a tree stand or blind. But when I grew up, we wandered the woods stopping every few feet to look and harvested the best bucks on the farm.
The skill he taught me has been the most important factor in my outdoor career. I’ve walked up to and harvested ten times more deer by still hunting than ever sitting in a stand. He also taught me the love and respect for the outdoors.
But after graduating from college and taking a teaching job in the little town of Wells in the southern Adirondacks, I ran into a man who enhanced that way of life.
One day in the fall the local fish and game club had their annual turkey shoot to raise money. It was actually a misnomer — they didn’t have any turkeys to shoot, but you could win frozen ones if you were a good enough shot.
I won a turkey with the best three-shot group at a hundred yards, another with the closest shot to the heart on a running deer target and was doing quite well while shooting trap with my shotgun.
I had shot five for five a couple of times when an older fellow drove up in his Jeep.
John was a short, heavy man. He came up to me, and as he swung a case of beer up on the hood of his truck said, “You’re pretty good there young fellow, but I’ll bet you I can shoot four out of five clay pigeons with a .22 rifle.”
Being rather confident back then, I said, “Now I’m throwing an ounce of shot out and smashing most of those clay birds, and you’re telling me you’re going to do it with one piece of lead from your old rifle.”
“Yup! If you don’t believe me, put your money where your mouth is,” the old timer said.
So I did. He smashed four out of five birds three times in a row. I may have won three turkeys that day, but I ended up buying him a case of beer.
John and I became good friends. He took me under his wing and taught me more about the Adirondacks than most people will ever know.
He had been an Adirondack guide for nearly 50 years and probably knew every tree in the forest by name. He knew the woods and how to harvest its riches. He led me into back country ponds for brook trout and floated the rivers for even bigger fish.
One day he told me, “There’s a big buck on top of every one of these mountains. If you spend enough time up there, you can get ‘em.”
So I did. I wandered those high peaks and took several nice bucks over the years — five of which dressed over 200 pounds.
In some of my stories I have mentioned the big log cabin in the Kunjamunk. The Kunjamunk River flowed out of the Siamese Ponds wilderness area.
The old cabin was on the far end of International Paper Company property bordering the state land. John made a deal with the paper company to lease a half-acre of land and build a cabin.
Assuming he was going to cut small trees, they sold him the timber for $3 a tree. The cabin’s logs were over 40 feet in length. I later leased that cabin for 10 years and continued hunting that area.
John was a great man. He did a lot for the community. I said earlier that he was a big man, but he was all heart.
