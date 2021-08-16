Roczen, Lawrence victorious in return of Unadilla National

Unadilla MX in New Berlin hosted the return of the Circle K Unadilla National on Saturday as part of the Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship. It was the first time the race had taken place in two years after the 2020 event was cancelled due to COVID-19.
Germany’s Ken Roczen finished first in both motos to take the top prize in the 450 Class. He edged second-place finisher Dylan Ferrandis of France and third-place finisher Marvin Musquin, also of France.
The win was the 20th of Roczen’s career and was a repeat of sorts after he won the 2019 edition of the Unadilla National.
Roczen’s victory allowed him to close the gap on Ferrandis in the season standings. After Saturday’s race, Ferrandis leads the 450 Class with 345 points, while Roczen has 306.
In the 250 Class, Jett Lawrence of Australia took second in the first motos and first in the second motos to finish first overall. Placing second was Justin Cooper of Cold Spring Harbor, N.Y., while Jeremy Martin of Minnesota finished third.
Cooper currently leads the 250 Class for the season with 324 points, as he now barely sits ahead of Lawrence who now has 320 points after his victory at Unadilla.
The next race of the season will take place on Saturday, Aug. 21 at Budds Creek Motocross Park in Mechanicsville, Md.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.