A group of players who combined to win six Most Valuable Player and three Cy Young Awards are among the 13 new candidates appearing on the 2022 National Baseball Hall of Fame ballot that is being mailed this week to approximately 400 voting members of the Baseball Writers’ Association of America.
Infielders Álex Rodríguez, Justin Morneau, Ryan Howard and Jimmy Rollins; pitchers Tim Lincecum and Jake Peavy; and designated hitter-first baseman David Ortiz will join 17 holdovers from the 2021 balloting which failed to produce a new Hall of Famer.
Candidates must be named on 75 percent of ballots cast by selected BBWAA members with 10 or more consecutive years of MLB coverage to gain election and be part of Induction Weekend July 22-25, 2022, in Cooperstown.
Falling 16 votes shy of election last year was pitcher Curt Schilling, whose total of 285 votes represented 71.1 percent of the electorate. The only other players who received more than 50 percent of the vote in the 2021 election were outfielder Barry Bonds (61.8), pitcher Roger Clemens (61.6), and third baseman Scott Rolen (52.9). Players may remain on the ballot for up to 10 years provided they receive votes on at least five percent of all ballots cast.
This will be the final year on the ballot for Schilling, Bonds, Clemens and outfielder Sammy Sosa. Other holdovers from the 2021 ballot are pitchers Mark Buehrle, Tim Hudson, Andy Pettitte and Billy Wagner; first baseman Todd Helton; second baseman Jeff Kent; shortstop Omar Vizquel, and outfielders Bobby Abreu, Torii Hunter, Andruw Jones, Manny Ramírez and Gary Sheffield.
Also new to the ballot are relief pitchers Joe Nathan and Jonathan Papelbon, first basemen Prince Fielder and Mark Teixeira, catcher A.J. Pierzynski and outfielder Carl Crawford.
