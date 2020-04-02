While large gatherings are not safe because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Students Against Destructive Decisions is nonetheless aiming to do its part to make sure future gatherings are.
SADD’s annual run/walk is going virtual, in an effort to continue fundraising efforts as area schools remain closed.
“We don’t know that there aren’t going to be prom and after-prom parties. That might happen, but it might not,” Oneonta High School SADD advisor Cathy Lynch told The Daily Star on Wednesday. “We may not be able to have a big run like in the past, but if we can salvage it a little for schools that do come back, we can have something special for the seniors because they kind of missed out on some things.”
In lieu of the run, previously scheduled for April 19 at Oneonta High School, SADD is encouraging participants to register as they typically would for the race, and then complete a five-kilometer run or walk on their own between Friday, April 17, and Monday, April 20.
While the event is typically held at Oneonta High School, SADD organizations from several area schools are involved, with the schools sharing proceeds from the event to fund after-prom parties or other substance-free events.
Lynch said that Oneonta uses the money to fund an after-prom party, and Unatego and Franklin districts have often combined resources to share a prom and after-prom location.
“It’s a nice, safe place for kids to go after prom rather than house parties,” Lynch said. “Now they are in a safe place, and they’ve had a lot of success with it at Franklin and Unatego.”
The decision to go virtual follows other local events, like the Susquehanna SPCA’s Cider Run.
While participants are free to choose whatever route they want, they are encouraged to post photos on the SADD Strides for Safety Facebook page or with the tags #SADDstridesforsafety and #clarksportscenterevents. The health fair typically attached to the run will also move online, as posts about mental and physical health habits during social distancing are welcomed.
“The goal is to not be not so fixed on what we can’t be doing, and instead focusing on what we can do,” Lynch said.
In place of prizes for winners, Lynch said they would be awarded for less competitive metrics, such as most scenic route and best outfit.
Registration has been reduced from $15 to $10, and will not include a race shirt. Registration can be completed online at stridesforsafety.itsyourrace.com. Participants can also submit their results though that link.
