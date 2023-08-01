Many years ago the first Pacific salmon were stocked in Lake Ontario.
Coho and Chinook salmon fingerlings were released in the main feeder streams of the lake by the millions. After being in the lake and growing on the overabundance of food, these fish returned to the same rivers and streams where they had been originally stocked.
The rest is history, but what a journey it was.
Originally we were told that these fish stopped feeding once they reentered their home waters. After all, they were completing their life cycle. They had come home to spawn and die.
But a new fishery was born. Fishermen by the thousands rushed to the rivers to catch these giants. The stream banks were lined with fishermen standing shoulder to shoulder.
They didn’t use bait since the fish wouldn’t bite. Instead, they used large treble hooks with weights to snag the fish and drag them to shore.
At that time anything was legal as long as it resembled a fishing rod. I saw a guy with a broom handle with nylon rope attached. Along the line he had five large hooks tied on.
It wasn’t fishing: it was a zoo. Fights occurred and people were injured and maimed in the frenzy. I have a cousin who lost an eye to an over-anxious guy swinging a hook around.
Sure, I was there a couple of times, but I stayed away from the main rivers. We snatched a few fish further up in the smaller streams where fewer people ventured.
It was fun at the time to hook into a 25 to 30-pound salmon and drag it to shore. But to be honest, those fish didn’t taste that good.
One day we were snatching in one of the pools on the main river. Dozens of guys lined the stream when a fisherman came down yelling, “Fish on! Fish on!” He had hooked a salmon on a fly rod and was trying to get the fish to shore.
Most fishermen pulled in their lines to give him room, but after a few minutes one guy waded out in the stream and cut the other guy’s line so he could get back to fishing. He wasn’t much of a sportsman.
The whole ordeal was good for the economy. Restaurants, bars, tackle shops and motels did a whopping business. But there wasn’t much sport to it.
Finally the state changed the rules and banned snatching. Many people were opposed to the new ruling, but it was a good move. People learned that the fish do bite, so it became a sport rather than a free-for-all activity.
With the new regulations, I’ve drifted a few flies to those giant fish, but I prefer to go later in the fall or early winter when the steelhead are in.
A steelhead is a lake run rainbow trout. They’re big and powerful and come up the rivers and feed on the eggs of the spawning salmon. Catching one of them is a real thrill.
We were working a section of the river one winter’s day and I drifted a fly down a crack in the rocky bottom.
Suddenly a fish took the fly and decided to head downstream to the lake. The line was streaming from my reel and I tried my best to slow him down.
A friend below me tried to net the fish as he slowed in one of the pools. After a few jumps and a couple of other shorter runs, the leader snapped, and he was free to fight another day. Unlike the salmon, the steelheads don’t die. They spawn and return to the lake.
But if you want to fish for salmon, go out in a boat and troll on the lake. There are many charter boats available so you can get a few friends together and go out for the day. It’s a really fun experience.
What did someone once say on TV? “Try it, you’ll like it!”
