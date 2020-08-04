The Oneonta Green Wave lost both games of a doubleheader Saturday, Aug. 1, against the Saugerties Dutchmen at Joe Hughes Field at Oneonta High School,
The Dutchmen downed the Green Wave, 17-2, in a five-inning game before winning the second game, 6-1.
“They’re the best out of the four of five teams we’ve been playing,” Oneonta Green Wave coach Mike Jester said. “They’re bigger and stronger than us.”
During the first game, Saugerties scored 14 of its 17 total runs in the third and fifth innings, finishing the contest with 16 hits.
Jordan Goble started for the Green Wave before Cole Platt entered in relief in the fifth. Chris Champlin also came on in relief during the fifth inning.
Oneonta concluded with six hits, with Owen Burnsworth’s double counting as its only extra-base hit of the game.
J.T. Doran led Saugerties with a pair of doubles while Jake Hall hit a home run for the visitors.
The second game saw the Dutchmen score two runs in both the first and second innings before being held scoreless for the next three innings.
The Green Wave started Tanner Russin, who went six innings and allowed six hits and four runs (three of them earned) while striking out five and walking three Saugerties batters.
“A little rocky start but the next four innings he settled right in,”Jester said. “He pitched a pretty good game against a real good lineup.”
The Dutchmen outhit Oneonta, 9-3, to finish with 25 hits on the day.
“We competed with one of the best teams you’ll see all year, just keep your heads up,” Jester said when asked what his message was to his team after the game. “We only made one error in each game. They’re bats were hot and they were too much for us Saturday.”
The Green Wave (3-10) will host the Chenango Hellcats at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 5.
SATURDAY’S RESULTS
Game One
Saugerties 17, Oneonta 2
Saugerties.... 117 17 – 17 16 0
Oneonta.... 020 00 – 2 6 1
Oneonta: Jordan Goble, Cole Platt (5), Chris Champlin (5) and Champlin and Carter Neer. 2B: Owen Burnsworth.
Saugerties: Anthony Umber, J.T. Doran (5) and Ty Gallagher. 2B: Doran (2). 3B: Steve Free HR: Jake Hall.
Game Two
Saugerties 6, Oneonta 1
Saugerties.... 220 000 2 – 6 9 2
Oneonta.... 000 000 1 – 1 3 1
S: Ryan Graffio, Alex Morris (6) and Gallagher.
Oneonta: Tanner Russin, Seamus Catella (7) and Chris Champlin.
Saugerties: Ryan Graffio, Alex Morris (6) and Gallagher. 3B: Ivan Norman.
