The local chapter of the Schohanna Board of Baseball and Softball Umpires announced its first meeting for the upcoming high school and summer seasons.
The meeting will be held on Sunday, Feb. 6 beginning at 9 a.m. at the Oneonta High School Auditorium.
All current and prospective umpires are advised to attend. The meeting will serve both as a business meeting and open interest meeting.
For more information contact Steven Andrews at (607) 287-3537 or visit www.schohannaumpires.org.
