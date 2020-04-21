Sections VIII, XI oust spring sports season

Section VIII and Section XI became the first regions to cancel interscholastic sports for the spring season Tuesday, April 21.
Patrick Pizzarelli, the executive director of Section VIII athletics, released a tweet saying “After careful consideration, Section VIII has decided that the 2020 spring sports season will be canceled for both senior high and middle school sports. The health and safety of the student-athletes, district staffs and communities of Nassau County remain our top priority and was the driving force behind this difficult decision. We look forward to continuing to serve our athletic community, and to brighter days ahead. Stay safe!”
The announcement came just six days ahead of the New York State Public High School Athletic Association’s self-imposed deadline for a decision about spring state championships. NYSPHSAA previously said it would deliver a verdict on the spring state tournaments no later than April 27.
Tom Combs, the executive director of Section XI athletics, also released a statement, saying “After much discussion and consideration, the Section XI Athletic Council has voted unanimously to cancel the spring sports season for 2020 at all levels. This decision was made in the best interest of the health and safety of all of our student-athletes, staffs and communities. The decision was not an easy one to make, however, in what the world is experiencing at this time, it is the most prudent decision to make.”
Section VIII covers Nassau County and Section XI covers Suffolk County as the only two sections on Long Island.
As of Tuesday night, neither Section IV nor Section III had made any further announcement on the status of spring sports in the region.
