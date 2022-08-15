Unadilla MX in New Berlin was the site of the Parts Unlimited Unadilla National on Saturday as part of the Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship entered the stretch run of its 50th anniversary season.
Chase Sexton and Jo Shimoda took home the top honors in their respective classes, with Sexton cruising to the 450 Class title thanks to victories in both the first and second motos, while Shimoda finished first in the 250 Class by winning the first moto and placing third in the second.
Saturday was the second time this season Sexton earned a 1-1 sweep. His victory was the fifth of his career, his third of the season, and his second ‘W’ in a row after winning the Washougal National in Washington on July 23.
Eli Tomac and Jason Anderson finished second and third, respectively, in the 450 Class.
Sexton’s win helped him reclaim the number one spot in the season standings, giving him a one-point lead over Tomac with three rounds and six motos remaining.
Shimoda came out on top of an unpredictable pair of races in the 250 Class, edging Justin Cooper (who won the second moto but placed fifth in the opener) and Hunter Lawrence (who finished 2-5).
Shimoda’s win places him third overall in the 250 Class for the season behind leader Jett Lawrence and his brother Hunter.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.