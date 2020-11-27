Sidney's Harrington commits to Newberry College

Sidney Central School senior Zach Harrington signed his letter of intent to play for Division II Newberry College in South Carolina, where he plans to study sports medicine.
“Us as coaches can usually pick kids out of a room and you can tell they’re talented, and it takes hard work after that and keeping them interested, and he’s always had that drive and that’s what’s taken him to where he is. He has always worked hard and he’s always loved wrestling,” Sidney wrestling coach Tim Stafford said.
“It’s a tough sport to stay in that long and you know when someone stays in that long, they really love the sport of wrestling,” he continued.
Harrington said he gained interest in Newberry College when assistant coach Daniel Ownbey reached out via text message. The two discussed how most college athletes dream of competing in Division I, but that is not a realistic goal for everyone.
“He said, if you come down here in D2 and you place in the NCAA Division II championships, he said ‘I can get you on any Division I wrestling program in the world.’ And right there it just triggered me, this coach isn’t just about wrestling, he cares about his players, he cares about what they want to do,” Harrington said.
The following weekend, while Harrington was wrestling in a tournament in Myrtle Beach, Ownbey helped coach Harrington through the tournament. From there, Harrington toured Newberry’s campus the following day.
“Instantly I fell in love, and I knew that this is the spot that I need to be to continue my career,” Harrington said.
After touring multiple big schools, such as West Virginia, Virginia Tech and Lehigh, Harrington said he didn’t feel welcome and knew that a large school was not for him.
Instead, Harrington felt much more at home on Newberry’s campus of 1,271 students. Harrington also cited Newberry’s small class sizes as a major factor for him. At only 13:1, the interaction available for with his future professors is much more intimate and accessible.
In addition to wrestling, Harrington says he is an avid outdoorsman who enjoys hunting and fishing.
Harrington began wrestling in kindergarten, at the age of 4, when then-pee wee coach Stafford sent wrestling fliers around the school. According to Harrington his dad was ecstatic when he decided to join pee wee wrestling. Unbeknownst to Harrington, his father’s choice sport growing up had also been wrestling.
“It was just something we bonded over,” Harrington said.
“Because I didn’t even know he wrestled,” he continued.
Throughout Harrington’s journey to become a collegiate wrestler his family has been by his side the entire time.
“I can’t stress family support enough for a child. When they excel, the family is just right behind everything. That’s what really helps kids excel in whatever they do, were all, us coaches, and the family, is all a piece of the puzzle,” Stafford said.
When speaking about his relationship with Stafford, Harrington got very sentimental. The coach who passed out wrestling fliers 14 years ago now leads the Sidney Central School wrestling program.
“He taught me everything, from shooting single to half on a mat. He’s the guy. I have a loss for words for him. He’s been there through everything and I’m just happy that I can be the one going to college with him being the first from Sidney to commit for wrestling when he’s still our coach,” Harrington said.
With COVID-19 ever-present, it looks unlikely that Harrington will have the opportunity to play out his senior season.
Harrington is staying focused, citing his biggest opponent as whoever is facing him in the wrestling ring. He said as long as he keeps practicing and working hard he will feel more prepared going into his freshman year of college.
“It honestly sucks, I want to have a senior season. But I’m more looking into still training,” Harrington said.
Harrington’s daily training regiment consists of a run after breakfast, followed by school, and lift with the football team after school. He also attends wrestling practices and supplements football lifts and wrestling practice with at-home workouts.
While in college, Harrington said his goals will be simple: keep his grades up, make it to a Division II tournament and win.
“I think as soon as he gets into the college atmosphere and we get through this terrible thing were going through, he’ll excel and the college coaches will get even more out of him,” Stafford said.
“Like I’ve always told Zach, you can only be the best you can be and as long as you’re giving your best, that’s the best you can be,” he added. “And I think he’s always taken that to heart. And you win, you lose some, and as long as you’ve always done your best, you can’t do any better, and he’ll thrive to be the best.”
