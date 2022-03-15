Ski season isn't over just yet

Can you believe this weather? Last week we had temperatures in the 70s and then that storm blew in dropping a bunch more snow.
Last Monday my friends and I got together for skiing at Belleayre Mountain. We actually figured it would be the last time out. We’d had a storm a couple of days earlier that gave us a little snow so conditions weren’t too bad. The problem is that when the days get longer, the snow softens and gets sticky by late morning or early afternoon.
We may be old, but we still like to tear down the mountains like we did years ago. You drop off the top, racing down the headwalls (the steep upper sections) and through the woods. It's great until you hit the unshaded, sunny sections of the trail. Sometimes you are brought to a complete halt.
Well, that's what happened to me last week. I was down near the lift and made a quick turn to the right. My skis stopped, but I kept right on going, crashing onto the hard-packed snow.
I wasn’t hurt, though my pride was slightly damaged. But that fall proved something: helmets are a necessary part of your equipment. I landed on my side and my head hit the frozen surface quite hard, but I was able to get up and back into my skis.
I remember a few years ago when something similar happened. When we left Oneonta to ski it was 60 degrees. It was going to be a perfect day for spring skiing. I used to look for a day like that, because one day each year I liked to ski in shorts and a tee-shirt. Sure, it’s a little chilly for the first couple of runs, but it just gets better as the day goes along.
We raced down over a steep slope called Algonquin. It runs through the woods and splits near the bottom to get you to the chair lift. I swung to the left and hit the sunny slope. Once again my skis stopped, but I didn’t. I did a complete somersault and landed face-first in the snow. Again, only my pride was damaged, but it was time to call it a day.
Last Friday, it was 72 degrees when I drove into my yard, but you know what happened on Saturday. Mother Nature slapped spring across the face with nearly a foot of snow in the mountains. Skiing was still alive and well. I’m sure conditions were better on Sunday, but everybody and their great aunt were on the slopes that day. We never ski on weekends because the lines to get on the lifts are way too long, so we went on Monday.
Conditions were good. Much of the new snow was skied off but everyone survived. There were a couple minor incidents but no one was hurt.
But at lunch time the big challenge was on. I always get a quarter pound of rare, thin-sliced roast beef to make a sandwich on ski day. Now this is not just a sandwich. I prepare everything the night before and make a spectacle of building my lunch right at the table. I lay out two slices of bread and cover them with mayo which I’ve added salt, pepper, and garlic powder. All my ski friends watch and comment.
Four sliced rolls for beef and a couple of slices of provolone comes next. That’s followed by sliced tomatoes and lettuce. When complete, my “Dagwood” is two and a half inches thick.
My buddy Wayne brought similar fixings and made it a challenge. He had ham and Swiss with lettuce, tomato, onions, and green peppers.
I have to admit, his sandwich looked great, although it lacked the picturesque look of mine. He made his on a roll and had trouble keeping the four inch high monster together when he ate it. I won, but I gave him a B for effort.
