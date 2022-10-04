Last week my sister-in-law and her husband came to visit us from Texas. Nancy brought along a bucket list of things she wanted to do. It made entertaining them really easy.
On Monday we headed north with our first stop in Utica. Holland Farms and halfmoon cookies was at the top of my list.
From there it was on to Old Forge where we went to the Old Forge Hardware Store. That place is amazing. If you’re looking for something special or out of the ordinary, you can probably find it there. Of course we had to make a few stops in the tourist shops for reminders of their visit.
Further up the road was Blue Mountain Lake where we visited the Adirondack Museum. If you haven’t been there, put it on your bucket list.
I had been there many years ago, and what a change they’ve made. The Adirondack Experience, as it’s now called, is a magnificent look at the people and their way of life in the mountains of upstate New York.
It’s an interactive experience. I rowed a guide boat and helped move logs on a raging river. We pushed the plunger to blast the ore from the iron mine and even saw the rustic cabin of Noah Rondeau, the Adirondack’s most famous hermit.
Time was running short so we continued our loop heading home by way of Indian Lake and down through Wells where I used to teach.
Tuesday was family day. We spent time with cousins, nieces, and nephews.
Of course fishing was on the list. I took Scott, Nancy’s husband, fishing on our pond. Living in Texas there are plenty of lakes with some great bass. It was catch and release for us while my wife and Nancy baked an old family desert called steamed molasses pudding.
It takes a couple of hours to cook, but it’s more of a cake than pudding. After catching a couple dozen fish, that cake with hard sauce sure hit the spot.
After reading my article a few weeks ago about the fire towers, hiking to one of them was on the list. The easiest fire tower is on Balsam Mountain Lake, but it’s still a five-mile in and out hike with some elevation. Being flatlanders from east Texas I talked them into a very easy hike instead.
Down below Hunter and Tannersville on the side of Twin Mountain in Dibble’s Quarry. It’s a mystical place where mountain gnomes come out at night and build thrones and chairs and even rooms out of the scrap blue stone. We sat there for a while and looked at Kaaterskill High Peak across the valley. I told them about the airplanes that crashed into the mountainside years ago.
From there we drove around to the overlook at Kaaterskill Falls. It was nice, but I would have preferred hiking in from the bottom. I think the view is far better where you can see the entire falls, but with the parking area being closed, it’s too hard to get to the trail.
After ice cream at Sundaes in Grand Gorge, I drove up Mt. Utsayantha near Stamford so Nancy could climb a fire tower.
Later in the week Scott and I caught a nice bunch of fish. He remarked that it was nice to fish where you didn’t have to watch every step because of the very poisonous cottonmouths (water moccasins). Anyway, we fileted them out and had a fish fry. It was a meal fit for a king.
But time goes by too fast when you’re having fun. We fit a lot in, but wished we had more time. I guess they’ll have to come back again, so we can work on her bucket list.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.