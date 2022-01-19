The next Cliff Kachline – Cooperstown/Upstate NY Society for American Baseball Research (SABR) chapter meeting will take place on Saturday, Feb. 5 from 1 to 3 p.m. in the Bullpen Theater inside the National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum in Cooperstown.
Guest speakers will include Tony Morante, Greg Klein, Jeff Katz, and Rene LeRoux.
Morante, the long-time Director of the Yankee Stadium Tours, will discuss his recently published book “Baseball the New York Game – How the National Pastime Paralleled US History.”
The second speaker will be author-writer-producer Klein, who will talk about his new book called “The Paper Tigers: The untold true story of how eight guys from the streets of Philadelphia became major league players for one day." Both authors will have copies of their books available for sale.
The third speaker will be former Chapter President and former Cooperstown Mayor Jeff Katz. Katz will provide updates about the Friends of Doubleday Field organization and their efforts to update Hall of Fame Inductee Bud Fowler’s exhibit at Doubleday Field.
In addition, LeRoux, founder and director of the New York State Baseball Hall of Fame, will provide updates about the organization and their plans to open a new museum building in Gloversville.
This event is open to the public and anyone who is a baseball fan is encouraged to attend. Admission is free. For more information, contact Mike Hauser at either (518) 725-5565 or mhauser@frontiernet.net.
