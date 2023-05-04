Oneonta Little League will be kicking off another spring and summer of action Saturday. But in 2023, it won’t just be young baseball players taking the field: aspiring softball players will be joining them.
For the first time in its history, Oneonta Little League will be offering softball, with nearly 80 girls already signed up to play for seven teams in two divisions. These girls will join their baseball counterparts in Saturday’s opening day ceremony at Doc Knapp Field at 9 a.m.
League president Kevin Morse said Saturday will cap a process that has been years in the making.
The idea for Little League softball in Oneonta was floated about two years ago by league officer Kevin Dorritie, now the vice president of the softball program. Since it was too late in the year at the time to get the program started, they circled back to the idea the following year.
“Fast forward to November, Kevin’s like, ‘Listen, I’m serious about this, let’s see what we can do.’ You start with the process of essentially getting the feelers out there, seeing what [people], and then we created a registration,” Morse said.
A clinic organized by the Oneonta Boys and Girls Club along with the Oneonta High School varsity softball team brought even more attention to the program and boosted the participation numbers further.
“It went from zero to 80 girls in a very short period of time,” Morse said. “Talking to people, there was a lot of interest. It was really, really cool because girls would play baseball, but they generally would drop out when they got a little older because they would feel, in my opinion, just more intimidated or didn’t feel ‘cool’ being a girl playing baseball or whatever the case may be. But we’ve gotten a lot of girls to come back because of softball too and a heck of a lot of them wanting to play.”
As might be expected for a program in its infancy, Morse said he and the other officials are “flying by the seat of our pants” trying to get everything settled. He added that the recent stretch of poor weather hasn’t helped matters.
Morse said the plan is to have a senior division made up of third-graders to sixth-graders and a junior division consisting of girls from kindergarten to second grade. He anticipates changes, though, both because it’s the league’s first attempt at a softball program and because he sees the participation numbers going up in the future.
“We will probably have to change, we are expecting to change it because I think after this year we’re going to get more girls,” Morse said. “We still are so incredibly impressed with how many girls we got.”
He also made note of how many volunteers have stepped up to be coaches, even those with no softball experience.
Baseball games will continue to be played at Doc Knapp Field and Richard Murphy Field while softball players will get a field of their own. Morse said this field, located right behind Murphy Field, is on a property acquired four years ago in anticipation of a future softball program as well as for bantam league baseball games. Saturday’s ceremony will feature the first softball game played on this new field.
The addition of the softball program bolsters a league that already sees around 230 baseball players pass through its doors. Even through COVID, Morse said that Oneonta Little League has continued to grow.
“It has not gotten smaller,” he said. “It seems that people are really wanting their kids to get out, get active and baseball just seems like a really good outlet. We’ve grown.”
Even though most of the players that have signed up are new to softball, Morse sees it as an opportunity for them to fall in love with the game and that those that end up sticking with it will help it grow at the higher levels.
“They have very limited to no experience, but they’re all going to learn together,” he said.
“It’s just something that Oneonta has never had, so we’re just super excited that we can offer it, and more importantly how receptive people were to the idea.”
