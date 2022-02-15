The South Kortright girls defeated Charlotte Valley 38-30 to win the Delaware League Junior Varsity Basketball Championship on Tuesday while the Margaretville boys defeated Downsville 54-38.
Caitlyn Deysenroth led the SK girls with 21 points in their victory while Madysen Reeves added seven points.
Leading Charlotte Valley was Natalie Amadon with 12 points.
Hunter Balcom paced the Blue Devil boys with a game-high 19 points and was followed close behind by Connor Wayman who had 17 points.
Travis Houck and Chase Mayberry scored 14 and 10 points, respectively, to lead Downsville
