South Kortright alumnus Logan Firment was named SUNY Cobleskill’s Male Rookie of the Year for the 2022-23 season at the athletic department’s Athletic Awards Convocation.
The freshman outfielder and pitcher helped lead the Fighting Tigers baseball team to a North Atlantic Conference (NAC) Western Division title with a 20-13 overall record and a 13-2 conference record.
Firment boasts a .282 batting average with three home runs, five steals, 19 runs and 16 RBI in 29 games while also allowing no runs in a pair of relief appearances on the mound.
“Logan quickly was embraced by the team due to his tireless work ethic,” Cobleskill head coach Austin Straub said in a Friday media release. “He has been a huge piece to our success in 2023 starting in 25 of our 33 games. A tremendous athlete who displays quickness and power, Logan will be the tone setter for our team’s success for the next three years.”
Cobleskill will be the top seed in the upcoming NAC Tournament.
