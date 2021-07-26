Hubbard, Hotaling win Kurkowski Midsummer Fest tourney
The Susquehanna Bass Association played host to the Kevin Kurkowski Midsummer Fest bass tournament on Sunday at Saratoga Lake.
The team of David Hubbard and Bill Hotaling took first place with a five fish limit weighing in at 14.82 pounds.
Finishing second were Matt and Rich Ford with a weight of 13.78 pounds. Coming in third were Jim and Jimmy O’Brien at 12.03 pounds. Allan and Peter Green finished fourth at 11.16 pounds.
The Lunker of the tournament was caught by Hubbard, who snagged a largemouth bass measuring 20.5 inches and weighing 4.84 pounds.
The big smallmouth of the day went to Greg Microni, with his catch measuring 17 inches in length and weighing 2.81 pounds.
The next SBA event will be the New York Central Mutual Insurance Summer Challenge at Cayuga Lake on Sunday, Aug. 8 from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. The event will begin at the Union Springs launch site.
For more information visit www.susquehannabass.com or call (607) 432-5262.
Gilboa-Conesville’s Chase receives golf scholarship
The Board of Directors of Stamford Junior Golf awarded the 2020-21 Lou Gaeta Senior Memorial Scholarship Award to Reese Chase of Gilboa-Conesville.
The award of $500 is given to a graduating senior from a Delaware League school who has attended Stamford Junior Golf summer clinics, is a member of their school’s varsity golf team, and displays the ideals of sportsmanship and integrity that the game of golf teaches.
“It has been an absolute pleasure to watch Reese grow as a person and an athlete through his years at Gilboa-Conesville Central School,” board member Jim Adair said in a media release. “It is truly an honor for our board to recognize Reese for his efforts in the classroom, in the community, and on the golf course.”
Reese plans to continue his education this fall at Hilbert College outside of Buffalo majoring in Criminal Justice and playing on the golf team. Reese is the son of Bonnie and Lester Chase of Prattsville.
