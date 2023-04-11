Wednesday, April 12 BASEBALL
Schenevus at Bainbridge-Guilford, 4 p.m.
Canajoharie at CV-S/SS, 4:30 p.m.
Morris/Edmeston at Unatego/Franklin, 4:30 p.m.
Windsor at Oneonta, 5 p.m.
South Kortright at Gilboa, 4:15 p.m.
Harpursville at Walton, 4:30 p.m.
SOFTBALL
Charlotte Valley at Worcester, 4:30 p.m.
Harpursville at Walton, 4:30 p.m.
Unatego at Sidney, 4:30 p.m.
Gilboa at South Kortright, 4:15 p.m.
Laurens/Milford at Bainbridge-Guilford, 4 p.m.
TRACK & FIELD
Cooperstown, Richfield Springs at Morris/Edmeston, 4:30 p.m.
WOMEN’S LACROSSE
SUNY Potsdam at SUNY Oneonta, 4 p.m.
Utica at Hartwick, 4 p.m.
MEN’S LACROSSE
Hartwick at Utica, 4 p.m.
Thursday, April 13 BASEBALL
Harpursville at Afton, 4:30 p.m.
Little Falls at Cooperstown, 4:30 p.m.
Delhi/Downsville at Walton, 4:30 p.m.
Chenango Valley at Oneonta, 5 p.m.
Jefferson at Schenevus, 4:30 p.m.
WAJ/H-T at Germantown, 4:30 p.m.
SOFTBALL
Harpursville at Afton, 4:30 p.m.
Bainbridge-Guilford at Greene, 4:30 p.m.
CV-S/SS at OESJ, TBD
Delhi/Downsville at Walton, 4:30 p.m.
Schenevus at Franklin, 4:30 p.m.
Chenango Valley at Oneonta, 5 p.m.
UV/G-MU at Oxford, 4:30 p.m.
Stamford/Jefferson at Worcester, 4:30 p.m.
Germantown at Windham-Ashland-Jewett, 4:30 p.m.
TRACK & FIELD
Afton/Harpursville, Bainbridge-Guilford, Delhi/Downsville, UV/G-MU, Unatego, Walton at Sidney, 4:30 p.m.
BOYS TENNIS
Sidney at Bainbridge-Guilford, 4:30 p.m.
Greene at Delhi, 4:30 p.m.
