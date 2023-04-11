Wednesday, April 12 BASEBALL

Schenevus at Bainbridge-Guilford, 4 p.m.

Canajoharie at CV-S/SS, 4:30 p.m.

Morris/Edmeston at Unatego/Franklin, 4:30 p.m.

Windsor at Oneonta, 5 p.m.

South Kortright at Gilboa, 4:15 p.m.

Harpursville at Walton, 4:30 p.m.

SOFTBALL

Charlotte Valley at Worcester, 4:30 p.m.

Harpursville at Walton, 4:30 p.m.

Unatego at Sidney, 4:30 p.m.

Gilboa at South Kortright, 4:15 p.m.

Laurens/Milford at Bainbridge-Guilford, 4 p.m.

TRACK & FIELD

Cooperstown, Richfield Springs at Morris/Edmeston, 4:30 p.m.

WOMEN’S LACROSSE

SUNY Potsdam at SUNY Oneonta, 4 p.m.

Utica at Hartwick, 4 p.m.

MEN’S LACROSSE

Hartwick at Utica, 4 p.m.

Thursday, April 13 BASEBALL

Harpursville at Afton, 4:30 p.m.

Little Falls at Cooperstown, 4:30 p.m.

Delhi/Downsville at Walton, 4:30 p.m.

Chenango Valley at Oneonta, 5 p.m.

Jefferson at Schenevus, 4:30 p.m.

WAJ/H-T at Germantown, 4:30 p.m.

SOFTBALL

Harpursville at Afton, 4:30 p.m.

Bainbridge-Guilford at Greene, 4:30 p.m.

CV-S/SS at OESJ, TBD

Delhi/Downsville at Walton, 4:30 p.m.

Schenevus at Franklin, 4:30 p.m.

Chenango Valley at Oneonta, 5 p.m.

UV/G-MU at Oxford, 4:30 p.m.

Stamford/Jefferson at Worcester, 4:30 p.m.

Germantown at Windham-Ashland-Jewett, 4:30 p.m.

TRACK & FIELD

Afton/Harpursville, Bainbridge-Guilford, Delhi/Downsville, UV/G-MU, Unatego, Walton at Sidney, 4:30 p.m.

BOYS TENNIS

Sidney at Bainbridge-Guilford, 4:30 p.m.

Greene at Delhi, 4:30 p.m.

