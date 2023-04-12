Thursday, April 13
BASEBALL
Harpursville at Afton, 4:30 p.m.
Little Falls at Cooperstown, 4:30 p.m.
Delhi/Downsville at Walton, 4:30 p.m.
Chenango Valley at Oneonta, 5 p.m.
Jefferson at Schenevus, 4:30 p.m.
WAJ/H-T at Germantown, 4:30 p.m.
SOFTBALL
Harpursville at Afton, 4:30 p.m.
Bainbridge-Guilford at Greene, 4:30 p.m.
CV-S/SS at OESJ, TBD
Delhi/Downsville at Walton, 4:30 p.m.
Schenevus at Franklin, 4:30 p.m.
Chenango Valley at Oneonta, 5 p.m.
UV/G-MU at Oxford, 4:30 p.m.
Stamford/Jefferson at Worcester, 4:30 p.m.
Germantown at Windham-Ashland-Jewett, 4:30 p.m.
TRACK & FIELD
Afton/Harpursville, Bainbridge-Guilford, Delhi/Downsville, UV/G-MU, Unatego, Walton at Sidney, 4:30 p.m.
BOYS TENNIS
Sidney at Bainbridge-Guilford, 4:30 p.m.
Greene at Delhi, 4:30 p.m.
Friday, April 14
BASEBALL
Jefferson/Stamford at Charlotte Valley, 4:15 p.m.
Laurens/Milford at WAJ/H-T, 4:30 p.m.
Unatego/Franklin at Sidney, 4:30 p.m.
South Kortright at Margaretville, 4:15 p.m.
Gilboa at Roxbury, 4:15 p.m.
SOFTBALL
Charlotte Valley at Stamford/Jefferson, 4:15 p.m.
Cooperstown at Oriskany, 4:30 p.m.
Sidney at Deposit-Hancock, 4:30 p.m.
Delhi/Downsville at Margaretville, 4 p.m.
Roxbury at Gilboa, 4:15 p.m.
TRACK & FIELD
Charlotte Valley, Richfield Springs, South Kortright at CV-S/SS, 4:30 p.m.
Franklin, Stamford at Morris/Edmeston, 4:30 p.m.
Laurens/Milford, Schenevus/Worcester at Gilbertsville-Mount Upton, 4:30 p.m.
BOYS TENNIS
Norwich at Oneonta, 5 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.