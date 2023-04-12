Thursday, April 13

BASEBALL

Harpursville at Afton, 4:30 p.m.

Little Falls at Cooperstown, 4:30 p.m.

Delhi/Downsville at Walton, 4:30 p.m.

Chenango Valley at Oneonta, 5 p.m.

Jefferson at Schenevus, 4:30 p.m.

WAJ/H-T at Germantown, 4:30 p.m.

SOFTBALL

Harpursville at Afton, 4:30 p.m.

Bainbridge-Guilford at Greene, 4:30 p.m.

CV-S/SS at OESJ, TBD

Delhi/Downsville at Walton, 4:30 p.m.

Schenevus at Franklin, 4:30 p.m.

Chenango Valley at Oneonta, 5 p.m.

UV/G-MU at Oxford, 4:30 p.m.

Stamford/Jefferson at Worcester, 4:30 p.m.

Germantown at Windham-Ashland-Jewett, 4:30 p.m.

TRACK & FIELD

Afton/Harpursville, Bainbridge-Guilford, Delhi/Downsville, UV/G-MU, Unatego, Walton at Sidney, 4:30 p.m.

BOYS TENNIS

Sidney at Bainbridge-Guilford, 4:30 p.m.

Greene at Delhi, 4:30 p.m.

Friday, April 14

BASEBALL

Jefferson/Stamford at Charlotte Valley, 4:15 p.m.

Laurens/Milford at WAJ/H-T, 4:30 p.m.

Unatego/Franklin at Sidney, 4:30 p.m.

South Kortright at Margaretville, 4:15 p.m.

Gilboa at Roxbury, 4:15 p.m.

SOFTBALL

Charlotte Valley at Stamford/Jefferson, 4:15 p.m.

Cooperstown at Oriskany, 4:30 p.m.

Sidney at Deposit-Hancock, 4:30 p.m.

Delhi/Downsville at Margaretville, 4 p.m.

Roxbury at Gilboa, 4:15 p.m.

TRACK & FIELD

Charlotte Valley, Richfield Springs, South Kortright at CV-S/SS, 4:30 p.m.

Franklin, Stamford at Morris/Edmeston, 4:30 p.m.

Laurens/Milford, Schenevus/Worcester at Gilbertsville-Mount Upton, 4:30 p.m.

BOYS TENNIS

Norwich at Oneonta, 5 p.m.

